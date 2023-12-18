Adams Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,460 shares during the quarter. British American Tobacco makes up about 1.0% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $7,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,957,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,729,000 after buying an additional 1,746,156 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth $22,498,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.4% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 121.1% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 642,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,321,000 after purchasing an additional 351,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 18,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BTI opened at $29.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $41.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

