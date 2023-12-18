Adams Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Valero Energy makes up about 1.4% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $10,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of VLO opened at $130.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.51.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.14 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

