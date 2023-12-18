Adams Asset Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $163.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $139.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.01. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

