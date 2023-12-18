Adams Asset Advisors LLC Has $12.06 Million Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 787,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,773 shares during the quarter. Plains All American Pipeline comprises 1.6% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $12,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 59,029.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 422,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 421,471 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth $1,074,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 14.9% in the first quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,880,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,385,000 after purchasing an additional 501,996 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 49.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 28.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 25,888 shares during the period. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $14.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.61. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $16.05.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.28%. Research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 79.85%.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $545,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 279,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,294.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAA. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays cut Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.04.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

