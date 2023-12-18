Adams Asset Advisors LLC Has $15.34 Million Stock Position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,345 shares during the quarter. Sunoco accounts for about 2.1% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Sunoco worth $15,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Sunoco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 62.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Sunoco by 1,315.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SUN opened at $55.88 on Monday. Sunoco LP has a 52-week low of $40.81 and a 52-week high of $57.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.84. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sunoco’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Insider Transactions at Sunoco

In other news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 7,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $416,662.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,143,748. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SUN. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sunoco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Sunoco from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sunoco from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Sunoco from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SUN

Sunoco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.