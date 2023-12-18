Adams Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 27,505 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 331,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,505 shares during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners makes up approximately 1.2% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $9,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,345,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,887,000 after purchasing an additional 500,806 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,417,000 after purchasing an additional 623,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,675,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,998,000 after purchasing an additional 229,730 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 2.1% during the first quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 2,508,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,160,000 after purchasing an additional 51,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 1.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,047,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,302,000 after buying an additional 24,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of WES stock opened at $28.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average of $27.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.71. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $23.79 and a twelve month high of $30.20.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $776.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.38 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 35.15%. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WES shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America cut Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.08.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

