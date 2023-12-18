Adams Asset Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 261,426 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,448 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $5,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter worth about $13,084,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,263,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,239,000 after purchasing an additional 458,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 326.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,066 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 375,241 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 247.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 391,541 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after buying an additional 278,805 shares during the period. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 1,122,024 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,746,000 after acquiring an additional 231,826 shares in the last quarter. 19.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance

Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $19.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $24.30.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.16). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 41.65%. The business had revenue of $636.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.46%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARLP. StockNews.com raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Mowry Kathleen Craft sold 13,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $294,566.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,460,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,853,342. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Mowry Kathleen Craft sold 13,587 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $294,566.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,460,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,853,342. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 38,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $834,995.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,359,813 shares in the company, valued at $351,735,979.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,272,028. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

