Adams Asset Advisors LLC Sells 77,366 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,366 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STWD. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 66.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 224.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 84.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starwood Property Trust

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 20,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $411,873.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,035,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of STWD opened at $21.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.70.

Several brokerages recently commented on STWD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

