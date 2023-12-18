Adams Asset Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 275.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,473,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $893,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,235,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172,361 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,016,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 84.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 554,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,691,000 after acquiring an additional 254,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

LQD stock opened at $110.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.86. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $112.51.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

