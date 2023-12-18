Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 157.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Adobe were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 2.4% during the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 842 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 2.1% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 25.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.25.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,203 shares of company stock worth $1,198,879. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded up $12.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $596.73. 2,991,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,130,147. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $579.61 and a 200-day moving average of $535.04. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $633.89. The stock has a market cap of $271.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

