Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,271 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 1.2% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $15,947,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $584.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $266.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $579.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $535.04. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $633.89.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.11.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,203 shares of company stock worth $1,198,879. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

