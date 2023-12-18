Adobe Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 43,064 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 13% compared to the average volume of 38,127 call options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. KGI Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.11.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Adobe Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of Adobe stock traded up $10.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $594.87. 2,851,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,128,559. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $633.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $579.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $535.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.34.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
