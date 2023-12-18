Adviser Investments LLC Buys 7,936 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,374 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 80,389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,401,858,000 after purchasing an additional 125,039,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,961,751,000 after buying an additional 3,459,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,619,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,519,088,000 after buying an additional 1,499,524 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,368,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,711,111,000 after buying an additional 554,898 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,254 shares of company stock worth $760,370 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.52.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $96.80 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.19.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

