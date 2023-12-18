Adviser Investments LLC Has $11.86 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 885.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 68,376 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock opened at $163.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $139.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.61 and a 200-day moving average of $164.01. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

