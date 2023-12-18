Adviser Investments LLC Has $13.22 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Adviser Investments LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,931 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $13,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $94.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.26.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

