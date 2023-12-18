Adviser Investments LLC Has $4.30 Million Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 387.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,022 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,912 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Workday from $249.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.45.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,976,321.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,976,321.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $1,071,418.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,849,167.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,126 shares of company stock valued at $35,530,277 in the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $273.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.86. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.85 and a 1 year high of $279.83. The company has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,136.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

