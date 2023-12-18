Adviser Investments LLC Has $6.83 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 201,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $36.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.01. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

