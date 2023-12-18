Adviser Investments LLC Has $62.71 Million Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Adviser Investments LLC lowered its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 626,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,456 shares during the quarter. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor makes up about 1.4% of Adviser Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Adviser Investments LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor worth $62,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard U.S. Value Factor alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Price Performance

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor stock opened at $111.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $600.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.29.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Dividend Announcement

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.5903 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.