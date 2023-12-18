Adviser Investments LLC Invests $5.24 Million in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 193,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,244,000. Adviser Investments LLC owned about 0.51% of Quanterix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QTRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Quanterix by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Quanterix in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Quanterix by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Quanterix by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quanterix in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $25.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.68. Quanterix Co. has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $28.77.

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.14. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $31.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.79 million. As a group, analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

