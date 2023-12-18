Adviser Investments LLC Lowers Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Adviser Investments LLC decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,735 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 4.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 53,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,046,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $73,096,000 after acquiring an additional 38,105 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $74.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.30. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $96.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS Health

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.