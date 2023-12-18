Adviser Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,733 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 0.4% of Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $19,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.29 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.201 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

