Adviser Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Adviser Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 94.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,497,103 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $9,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $46.00 on Monday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.75.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1405 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.