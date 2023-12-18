Adviser Investments LLC Sells 518 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Adviser Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC owned 1.58% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $7,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,098,833.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 164,825 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $277,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $308,000.

NASDAQ:DMXF opened at $63.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $504 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.42. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $63.61.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

