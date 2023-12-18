AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 453,748 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,708,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453,748 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 9.31% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $53,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PAUG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,317 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.