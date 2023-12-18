AE Wealth Management LLC Has $36.50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 736,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,004 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $36,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after purchasing an additional 58,729 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.87. The company had a trading volume of 453,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,375. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $54.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average of $51.01. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

