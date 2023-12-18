AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 93,085 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 533,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,085 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $36,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 77,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.90. The stock had a trading volume of 456,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,805. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.78 and a 200 day moving average of $70.40. The stock has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $74.99.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

