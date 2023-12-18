AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 570,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $59,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,029,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.38. 87,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,073. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.68. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $116.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

