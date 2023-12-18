AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $35,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,587.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,930,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,890,000 after purchasing an additional 21,602,147 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165,188 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,192.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,504,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416,840 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.39. 8,283,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.49 and its 200-day moving average is $66.37.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

