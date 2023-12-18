AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 175,567 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,567 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $118,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,164,000 after buying an additional 21,755,906 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after buying an additional 2,409,856 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,811,000 after buying an additional 956,089 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,120,000 after buying an additional 895,556 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $309.44. 276,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,075. The business’s fifty day moving average is $287.57 and its 200 day moving average is $283.35. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.94 and a fifty-two week high of $310.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

