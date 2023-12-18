AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 84,579 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84,579 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $36,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.73. 2,241,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,338,268. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $100.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2816 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

