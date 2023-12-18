AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Short Interest Update

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the November 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 707,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM
In other news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $836,453.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,609.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in AECOM by 5.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 109,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1.1% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 76,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,449,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 171.5% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 122,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,302,000 after buying an additional 77,180 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1.0% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,456,608,000 after buying an additional 1,317,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.
AECOM Stock Down 1.1 %
AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. AECOM had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.
AECOM declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
AECOM Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 225.64%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACM shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AECOM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.
About AECOM
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.
