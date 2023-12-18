Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Aethlon Medical from $90.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

Shares of AEMD opened at $2.00 on Thursday. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $8.70. The company has a market cap of $4.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.13. Analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -5.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aethlon Medical

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aethlon Medical by 112.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 558,596 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 895.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 126,160 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87,458 shares in the last quarter. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

