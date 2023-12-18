Affiance Financial LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 27.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.7% of Affiance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,548,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,924. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.30. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $36.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

