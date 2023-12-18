Affiance Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Affiance Financial LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AOR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.09. 443,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,131. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $47.07 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.59.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

