Affiance Financial LLC Purchases 10,901 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,901 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGCP. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1,806.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

CGCP stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.60. The company had a trading volume of 195,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,179. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.95. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a twelve month low of $20.99 and a twelve month high of $23.20.

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

