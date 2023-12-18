Affiance Financial LLC Purchases 2,374 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLT stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.31. 17,102,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,377,162. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.36.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.