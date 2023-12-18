Affiance Financial LLC Sells 4,863 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Affiance Financial LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,863 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $164.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,114,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,865. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $165.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.73. The company has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

