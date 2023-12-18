Affiance Financial LLC Takes $62,000 Position in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)

Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Affiance Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Bright Health Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deer Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC now owns 79,937,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,952,000 after buying an additional 624,252 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,791,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 637,273 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,625,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,825,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 402,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,060,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 112,933 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BHG traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.16. The company had a trading volume of 112,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,767. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $86.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.17.

Bright Health Group ( NYSE:BHG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($8.31) earnings per share for the quarter. Bright Health Group had a negative return on equity of 617.31% and a negative net margin of 85.40%. The business had revenue of $269.40 million during the quarter.

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bright HealthCare and Consumer Care. The Consumer Care segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services contracts through primary care clinics. It operates managed and affiliated risk-bearing clinics within its integrated care delivery system, which included embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services.

