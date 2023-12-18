Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,088 iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IXJ stock opened at $85.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.82. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $87.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

