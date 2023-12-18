Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Europe ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEV opened at $52.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.90 and its 200 day moving average is $49.46.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

