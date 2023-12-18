Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,635 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $81.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.82 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

