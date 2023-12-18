Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,046 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares during the period.

VCSH stock opened at $77.13 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.59 and its 200-day moving average is $75.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.2164 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

