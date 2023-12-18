Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,022 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $210.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.71 and its 200-day moving average is $194.67. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $213.49.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.