Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Sells 32,156 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,156 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,821,000 after buying an additional 15,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $99.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $80.74 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.48 and a 200 day moving average of $92.98.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

