AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Short Interest Update

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the November 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 648,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 99,144.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 315,085,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,408,508,000 after acquiring an additional 314,767,798 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 7,866.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,589,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544,052 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the second quarter worth $152,187,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 2,102.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,684,000 after acquiring an additional 693,002 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth $95,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.25.

AGCO Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $119.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. AGCO has a 12-month low of $109.81 and a 12-month high of $145.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.96.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.70. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AGCO will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.54%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

