Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Sells C$371,000.00 in Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.20, for a total transaction of C$371,000.00.

AEM stock traded up C$0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$72.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,302,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,980. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of C$59.36 and a 1 year high of C$82.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$67.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$66.46.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.12 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 13.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.9930405 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.543 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$81.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

