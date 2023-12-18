Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Performance

AIRI stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.15. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. Analysts predict that Air Industries Group will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Industries Group

About Air Industries Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Air Industries Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.33% of Air Industries Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.