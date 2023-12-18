Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.84.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $119.14 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $119.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $492,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,821.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $469,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $492,888.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,821.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,922 shares of company stock worth $2,009,925 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 178.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 488 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.