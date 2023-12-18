Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.78 and last traded at $21.86. Approximately 236,327 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,013,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AKRO shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $83.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $69.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 20.25, a current ratio of 20.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,638.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director G. Walmsley Graham purchased 50,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $845,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 650,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,985,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,638.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,768 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,376. Corporate insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 616.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

