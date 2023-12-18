Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akoya Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Akoya Biosciences Stock Performance

AKYA opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.29. Akoya Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The firm has a market cap of $217.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average is $5.24.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.14% and a negative return on equity of 121.74%. The business had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.53 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 4.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,579,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 64,286 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,471,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 80.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 45,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 20,175 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 5.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $163,000. 39.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

